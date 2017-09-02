Register
19:24 GMT +302 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Displaced women queue to receive food after arriving in the Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016

    Russian Rights Commissioner Wants UN to Help Evacuate Women, Kids From Mosul

    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    19911

    Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik Saturday that she was preparing to lodge a request to the United Nations, asking the organization to provide assistance in creating humanitarian corridors for Russian women and children willing to leave the conflict-torn Iraqi city of Mosul.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moskalkova said she had ordered to prepare a request for the United Nations, the Russian Foreign Ministry and Chechen Republic leader Ramzan Kadyrov to help with the establishment of a humanitarian corridor and assist in providing medical aid to those who will be evacuated from the city.

    Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) gather with Iraqi army on the outskirts of Tal Afar, Iraq, August 22, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Fourteen Kazakh Nationals Taken Away From Combat Zone in Iraq
    The rights commissioner stressed that she would be following the developments of the situation, and expressed her determination to address other international organizations to ensure creation of the safe corridors if necessary.

    Mosul, the second largest Iraqi city, was completely liberated from Daesh terrorists in July. Iraqi forces and US-led coalition forces launched the operation to free the western part of the city in January after recapturing its eastern portion. Daesh terrorist group took over Mosul in June 2014, turning it into one of its major strongholds in the Middle East.

    During the occupation and the military operation to drive the terrorists from the city, Mosul's infrastructure was significantly damaged and its population suffered many losses.

    UNICEF has assessed that up to 650,000 children in Mosul have been affecetd by the war. The UN estimated that some 700,000 Mosul residents have been displaced since the beginning of the conflict.

    Related:

    Chronicles of Life Under Daesh Caliphate in Mosul: No Cigarettes or Sandals
    Sexy Lingerie, Bikinis Back on the Market in Mosul (PHOTOS)
    Over 250,000 Refugees Returned Home Since Start of Operation in Iraq's Mosul
    Tags:
    corridors, children, women, United Nations, Tatiana Moskalkova, Ramzan Kadyrov, Iraq, Mosul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok