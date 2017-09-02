Russian Rights Commissioner Wants UN to Help Evacuate Women, Kids From Mosul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moskalkova said she had ordered to prepare a request for the United Nations, the Russian Foreign Ministry and Chechen Republic leader Ramzan Kadyrov to help with the establishment of a humanitarian corridor and assist in providing medical aid to those who will be evacuated from the city.
Mosul, the second largest Iraqi city, was completely liberated from Daesh terrorists in July. Iraqi forces and US-led coalition forces launched the operation to free the western part of the city in January after recapturing its eastern portion. Daesh terrorist group took over Mosul in June 2014, turning it into one of its major strongholds in the Middle East.
"Our children need futures.” — Three women from #Mosul talk about life after #ISIL: https://t.co/M24VOJ2tLj pic.twitter.com/rytTDu4t3P— UNOCHA (@UNOCHA) 1 сентября 2017 г.
During the occupation and the military operation to drive the terrorists from the city, Mosul's infrastructure was significantly damaged and its population suffered many losses.
UNICEF has assessed that up to 650,000 children in Mosul have been affecetd by the war. The UN estimated that some 700,000 Mosul residents have been displaced since the beginning of the conflict.
