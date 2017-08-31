Moscow: Syrian Militant Group Preparing Chemical Attack in Daraa Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia has information that the Shabab al-Sunnah group in Syria has access to chemical weapons and intends to use them, Zakharova said at a press briefing on Thursday.
"We have received worrying information. According to Russia’s information, the Shabab al-Sunnah armed group has access to chemical weapons," Zakharova told a briefing.
According to Zakharova, the group has several missiles fitted with chemical agents at its warhouse in Daraa. The militants are planning to use these weapons in one of the province's settlements, she noted.
Syrian civilians have been victims to a number of chemical attacks that have hit the troubled country over the past few years.
The National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, supported by the United States, blamed the Syrian government for using the chemical weapons against civilian population.
The Syrian authorities have repeatedly said that they never used chemical weapons against civilians or terrorists, and that the nation's entire chemical arsenal had been destroyed under the control of the OPCW.
