Register
02:07 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, Iran

    Iran Denies Access for Inspectors to Its Military Facilities Despite US Pressure

    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    51438220

    Despite US envoy to UN statements calling for access to Iranian military bases in order to check if the nuclear deal is observed, Iran won't allow foreign inspectors visit the sites as they are secret.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran will not allow any foreign inspections at its military facilities despite US pressure, government spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht said on Tuesday.

    "Iran’s military facilities are secret (sites), and not everybody can have access to them," Nobakht said at a press conference, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

    Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant launched
    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Anti-Iran Sanctions: 'US Tool to Provoke Tehran Into Ripping Nuclear Deal Up'
    The spokesman added that the United States was simply dreaming when it talked about foreign access to Iranian military facilities. Nobakht also pointed out that such remarks were unacceptable.

    Last week, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to seek access to Iranian military bases in order to make sure that they were not used for activities banned under the Iranian nuclear deal, which has been largely criticized by President Donald Trump and some members of his administration. The president has also accused Iran of violating the agreement and threatened to take responsive measures.

    A picture taken on January 18, 2016 shows vehicles driving on a street in front of the Azadi Tower in the capital Tehran
    © AFP 2017/ ATTA KENARE
    Iran's Threat to Pull Out of Nuclear Deal a 'Crystal Clear Message to the US'
    Earlier this month, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that Tehran may pull out from the nuclear deal if the United States continues its policy of sanctions against Tehran.

    In July 2015, Iran, the European Union and the so-called P5+1 group of nations, comprised of the United States, Russia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and China, signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) known as the Iranian nuclear deal, which implies the lifting of nuclear-related sanctions on Iran in exchange for assurances that Tehran’s nuclear program remains peaceful. However, the United States introduced new sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missile program prompting Tehran's criticism.

    Related:

    Anti-Iran Sanctions: 'US Tool to Provoke Tehran Into Ripping Nuclear Deal Up'
    Iran's Threat to Pull Out of Nuclear Deal a 'Crystal Clear Message to the US'
    Why Withdrawal From the Nuclear Deal Is 'Not in the Interests' of Iran
    Iran Engaging in Game of Brinkmanship, Unlikely to Withdraw From Nuclear Deal
    Tags:
    military facilities, nuclear deal, Nikki Haley, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Can't Be Stopped
    Can't Be Stopped
    To Thaw night concert at Moscow metro
    How to Survive the Dawn of the Dead in Moscow Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok