Jordan Mulls Opening Border With Syria

DUBAI (Sputnik) — Mumani noted that the agreement on ceasefire in southern Syria was respected and added that Amman hoped that additional measures would be taken to maintain stability and security in the country.
"[I]f such situation is maintained and the situation in southern Syria is stabilized it will let us re-open the checkpoints between the two states," Mumani said as aired by a national broadcaster.
Apart from zone in Syria's Southwest, there are other de-escalation zones agreed during Astana talks in May, with Russia, Iran and Turkey acting as the guarantors of the ceasefire. These are the Eastern Ghouta and north of Homs. In addition, the consultations on safe zone in the Idlib province are currently underway.
