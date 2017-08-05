Syrian Strategic Motorway Opens for Civilian Traffic for First Time in Years

A local source familiar with the situation said that a key motorway linking the Syrian cities of Homs and Hama has been opened to civilians for the first time in five years.

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — A key motorway linking the Syrian cities of Homs and Hama has been opened to civilians for the first time in five years, a local source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Friday.

"The road began functioning after a Russian military police checkpoint opened there under the agreements," the source said.

Syrian authorities reached a deal with militants this Monday to create a de-escalation zone north of Homs. A ceasefire went into effect at noon on Thursday.

The source said the motorway serves 10,000 to 15,000 cars a day. They are required to pass through checkpoints manned by Russian military police and Syrian military personnel.

The road is of strategic and economic importance for the war-torn country. It stretches through the heartland, linking the central Hama province to the nation’s key cities, such as the capital of Damascus.