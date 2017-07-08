Register
15:35 GMT +308 July 2017
    A missile is displayed at an exhibition on the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war, at a park, northern Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014

    What Secret Tool US, Israel Have in Stock for Their Plot Against Iran

    © AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi
    131540

    The German Intelligence Agency (BND) claims that Iran is "actively seeking products and scientific know-how" from German companies "for developing weapons of mass destruction and missile technology," but Iranian political observer Hassan Beheshtipour dismissed the accusation as a "US-Israeli conspiracy against Iran" where BND is merely a pawn.

    A ballistic missile is launched and tested in an undisclosed location, Iran, in this handout photo released by Farsnews on March 9, 2016
    © REUTERS/ farsnews.com
    Rouhani: Iran's Missiles 'Exist for Peace'
    On Thursday, Fox News reported that German intelligence agency BND has prepared a report on Iran, warning that the Islamic Republic "is actively seeking products and scientific know-how for the field of developing weapons of mass destruction as well as missile technology.” For the purpose, the country is "targeting German companies through various fronts."

    The 181-page manual, the broadcaster said, was published last month and released on Tuesday by officials from the heavily industrialized southern German state of Baden-Württemberg. According to it, "in one case, Iran allegedly worked through a Chinese front company to seek 'complex metal-producing machines' from a German engineering firm. German intelligence officials blocked the sale when they told the engineering firm the merchandise was slated to be unlawfully routed to Iran."

    Sputnik Iran discussed the issue with Hassan Beheshtipour, Iranian political observer, an expert on nuclear issues and foreign policy contributor for PRESS TV Network, who called the accusations absurd.

    "From the ideological point of view, the 181-page report could be regarded as a new attempt of the Israeli and American intelligence services and the Zionist lobby to discredit Iran with the help of Germany. It looks like a new scenario for the implementation of their schemes which they plotted back in 2001 and which they later modified into the anti-Iranian dossier on the nuclear program. However they failed," Hassan Beheshtipour told Sputnik.

    Iranian military trucks carry surface-to-air missiles during a parade on the occasion of the country's Army Day, on April 18, 2017, in Tehran
    © AFP 2017/ ATTA KENARE
    Iran Showcases Long-Range Sayyad-3 Missiles at Military Parade in Tehran
    Not a single evidence has been submitted that Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapon. Moreover, the expert said, it has been proved that Iran's nuclear research pursues purely peaceful purposes. Therefore the above services decided to concentrate their efforts on [Iran's] missile program and allege it the capacities of the weapons of mass destruction.

    Hassan Beheshtipour pointed out at a number of mismatches which reveal a framing-up.

    First of all, Iran was one of the first countries to sharply condemn and oppose the spread of weapons of mass destruction. It actively cooperates with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). It has also stepped up its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the various stages of control and inspection, especially after the signing of the nuclear deal. Iran strictly fulfils all the protocols with regards to Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) under the full control of IAEA. No doubts have been left with regards to its nuclear program. And there are no doubts that Iran makes no attempts to develop a weapon of mass destruction.

    In this photo released by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard celebrate after launching a missile during their maneuver in an undisclosed location in Iran (File)
    © AP Photo/ Mostafa Qotbi/IRNA
    At the Ready: Iran Testing Ballistic Missiles 'To Counter Growing Threats'
    The expert also reminded that Iran's missile program is of purely defensive, not offensive nature.

    With regards to the defensive program, which also includes the missile program, it is even more transparent. Iran repeatedly reiterated that it has the right for the self-defense and will neither discuss this issue with anyone nor negotiate on it.

    The country's missile program, he said, falls within the so-called conventional weapons. Iran has condemned any productions of the chemical weapons at the highest level. This decree of Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei has been protocoled in UN. It has been repeatedly referred to during the negotiations on Iran's nuclear program. Thus Iran, apart from nuclear and chemical weapons, has no other restrictions for its defense industry.

    Iranians walk past a Ghadr-F missile displayed at a Revolutionary Guard hardware exhibition, marking 36th anniversary of the outset of Iran-Iraq war, at Baharestan Sq. in downtown Tehran, Iran (File)
    © AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi
    Iranians walk past a Ghadr-F missile displayed at a Revolutionary Guard hardware exhibition, marking 36th anniversary of the outset of Iran-Iraq war, at Baharestan Sq. in downtown Tehran, Iran (File)

    Iran's defense industry, which also includes the missile program, had taken the center stage during the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) when the regime of Saddam Hussein was bombing Iranian cities. Iran then was forced to turn to many countries with the request to supply missile weaponry to be able to defend itself. It had no missile engineering at that time. However practically no one (except for 2 countries) responded to its requests. It gave an impulse to Tehran to set up and further develop its missile engineering.

    Since then Iran has reached high success in this area, it now possesses its own developments and technologies. Thus it simply does not need any know-hows of German or Chinese companies, especially bypassing the sanctions, which are still partially in place.

    Thus, the expert said, all the accusations of Iran, put forward in this report, are absolutely absurd. Iran is developing missiles of various ranges purely for its defensive purposes in case of an external attack. Iranian missile program is of defensive and not of offensive character. It is a mean of containment, and not of aggression, Hassan Beheshtipour finally stated. 

    Tags:
    missile program, Hassan Beheshtipour, Germany, Iran, Israel, United States
