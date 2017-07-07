Register
07 July 2017
    The White House in Washington, D.C.

    White House Introduces New Strategy on Syria Widening Cooperation With Russia

    Middle East
    The White House has introduced a new strategy on Syria, which implies that the cooperation between Moscow and Washington on this matter will be expanded, local media reported Friday, citing sources in the administration of US President Donald Trump.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) In line with the strategy, Syrian President Bashar Assad will be left in power and the United States will agree on the idea of safe zones in Syria proposed by Russia, Iran and Turkey, widening, at the same, the cooperation with Moscow, The Daily Beast media outlet reported.

    Nevertheless, Trump's administration is reportedly not going to hand the territory liberated from the Daesh terrorist group (banned in many countries including Russia) over to Damascus. These areas will be policed by forces allied with the United States such as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), while in areas controlled by Syrian government troops the ceasefire observation will be left to Russian forces.

    On Thursday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that despite a number of unresolved contradictions, Moscow and Washington have the potential for coordinating actions on Syria.

    Later on Friday, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to meet for the first time on the sidelines of G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg. Syrian settlement is going to be one of the key points of their meeting's agenda.

    The civil war in Syria between the government and various opposition and terror groups has been ongoing since 2011. Moscow has repeatedly insisted that the legitimate authorities cannot be ousted by force and this issue should be settled by Syrian people. Washington, on the other hand, preferred a hardline approach toward Damascus demanding Assad to step down and supporting opposition factions. Both Russia and the United States have been conducting airstrikes on Syrian territory, although actions of the US-led coalition were not authorized by the Syrian government.

