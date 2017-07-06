Explosion Hits Bus Station in Syria's Hama - Reports

Buses bound for Masyaf, a city in northwestern Syria, depart from the station where the blast occurred.

No official information about possible casualties has been released yet. However, Reuters cited Syrian Ikhbariya TV as saying that there were casualties in what it called a "terrorist blast" in Hama. Quoting the governor of Hama province, Ikhbariya reported that at least three people could have been killed.

Citing its own correspondent, the SANA news service said the blast caused two deaths and nine injuries.

On July 2, up to 13 people were killed in a series of explosions in Syria's capital of Damascus, while at least 29 others sustained injuries.

