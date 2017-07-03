Moscow Condemns Terror Attack on Damascus Aimed to Prevent Syrian Settlement

© AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar, File At Least 13 Killed, 29 Injured After Car Bombs Rock Central Damascus - Medical Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syrian security services on July 2 identified three cars with explosives that tried to enter Damascus.

Two cars were neutralized, but the third car managed to break into the city center, where it was blown up by a suicide bomber. As a result, 18 people were killed, dozens of civilians were injured.

"We condemn this bloody attack committed against the backdrop of intensified efforts in the interests of a politico-diplomatic settlement of the internal armed conflict in Syria: on July 4-5, the 5th international high-level meeting on Syria is scheduled to be held in Astana, and another round of the intra-Syrian dialogue is scheduled for July 10 in Geneva," the statement said.

"We consider the regular action by extremists as a convulsive attempt to prevent the strengthening of positive trends in the launch of the political process in Syria," it said.