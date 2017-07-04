Register
17:37 GMT +304 July 2017
Live
    Search
    A view shows buildings in Doha, Qatar, June 9, 2017.

    'No Choice' for Qatar But to Reject Demands From Boycotting Nations

    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (216)
    143942

    Qatar has no other choice but to reject the demands issued by the four Arab nations as ceasing to the pressure would mean for Doha giving in on its sovereignty, political analysts told Sputnik.

    People sit on the corniche in Doha, Qatar, June 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo
    Riyadh-Led Ultimatum Threatens to 'Make Qatar Vassal of Saudi Arabia'
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Thani was reported to arrive to Kuwait, which is mediating the Gulf diplomatic crisis, to give Doha's response to the demands of the four Arab states in a letter written form. Its content however is not known and there’s been no official statement on the document.

    The ultimatum for Qatar consists of 13 demands and the key clauses are considered to be ending support for the Muslim Brotherhood, reducing relations with Iran and shutting the Al Jazeera TV channel. The demands were presented on June 22 and Doha was given 10 days to give the response. The original deadline was due to expire on Sunday, but the countries agreed to extend it for another 48 hours.

    "Qatar has no choice but to reject the demands in their totality. This is because taken in their totality the 'demands' directly impact on the sovereignty that any modern state can expect to enjoy," Professor Beverley Milton-Edwards, Visiting Fellow at Brookings Doha Center, said.

    A man looks at pigeons at Souq Waqif market in Doha, Qatar, June 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon
    Qatar's Ace is Saudi Nemesis
    Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at a news conference on Saturday said that "everyone is aware that these demands are meant to infringe the sovereignty of the state of Qatar." He also added that Qatar was "prepared to face whatever consequences."

    Courtney Freer, a Research Officer at the LSE Kuwait Programme, also believes that the demands are too extreme to be accepted which undermines the negotiating process.

    "In regards to the demands, there’s not really a middle ground. Shutting Al Jazeera and severing ties with Iran, that’s not something that can be done halfway," she explained.

    Both analysts agree that for Qatar this crisis has turned into a situation when Doha is forced to protect its right for independent policy.

    Losing Face

    People exchange money from an exchange house in Doha, Qatar, June 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Tom Finn/File Photo
    Riyal Boycott: Saudi Arabia Turns Screws on Qatar With Currency Blockade
    During a recent visit to the United States, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir argued that the terms of the deal are non-negotiable. He told journalists that the country had made its point steps and it was up to the Qataris "to amend their behavior."

    Reacting to the list of demands, Qatar said that it cannot be called either reasonable or actionable and asked for international support. Qatar’s foreign minister met with non-permanent members of the UNSA and urged them to publicly support lifting of the blockade. During a recent press-conference he also stated the list of demands is "made to be rejected."

    This hardline stance that the sides adopted could further complicated the talks, according to Freer, as backing down in this situation could be seen as a sign of weakness.

    "It would be difficult for them to get out this without losing face. A compromise would lead to either of the side looking not serious about defending what they consider sovereignty and security," she elaborated.

    Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt accuse Qatar of funding terrorism and meddling into their internal affairs. These countries insist that their actions are meant to ensure stability and security of the region in the future. Doha rejects the accusations calling the blockade illegal.

    A man walks on the corniche in Doha, Qatar, June 15, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon
    'Military Conflict is Not in Sight': Qatar May Face More Sanctions, But Definitely Not War
    To further discuss the plan of action in regards to the Qatar crisis foreign ministers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are set to meet on Wednesday in Cairo. By this time they should have the repose from Qatar, with the deadline extended by 48 hours.

    Freer stated that indeed the meeting parties will discuss the response to the Qatar crisis, but it is also organized for a symbolic purpose because the boycotting nations want to show that their alliance is strong and solid as ever. "I think they are more meeting for the sustained unity of their cause in this instance," she added.

    Implications and Fallout

    The boycotting nations threatened to impose further sanctions if Doha doesn't comply with the demands but the measures are not specified. Analysts are saying the most likely repercussion would be Arab nations agreeing to expel Qatar from the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council).

    "They may seek to impact on trade relations that other countries enjoy with it. There is also the possibility that they might threaten to eject Qatar from the GCC," Milton-Edwards suggested.

    The original list of demands, if complied with, would impact Qatar’s economy, foreign policy and social sphere.

    A man walks on the corniche in Doha, Qatar, June 15, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon
    Why Qatar Unlikely to Bow to Saudi-Led Demand for Cutting Ties With Iran
    The blockade disrupted air connection, as Doha-based Qatar Airways and Dubai's Emirates were forced to put their flights on halt. The country’s stock exchange continues to shrink amid diplomatic tensions. Doha heavily relies on food import and the boycotting nations are also among its food suppliers and now the government is looking for alternative options.

    The list of demands also puts further financial pressure on Doha asking Qatar to pay compensation for what is vaguely described as loss of life and other financial losses that are allegedly caused by the actions of Qatar and its policies in the recent years.

    According to the terms put forward by the Arab nations, Qatar will be monitored for compliance for a period of ten years.

    It’s widely believed that the ongoing conflict is unlikely to be resolved in the short-term period as the divisions run deep. Experts say that the nature of the conflict and how it’s being handled are poised to have a serious impact on the whole region.

    "The independence and sovereignty of political decision-making within states will surely be shaken for the foreseeable future," Milton-Edwards explained.

    According to Freer, there are concerns that the stalemate could further deteriorate as there’s no "end in sight" and more countries ultimately will be forced to take sides. "Everyone will get dragged into this long-term conflict, in this long-term refusal to come together and compromise," she concluded.

    Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations and communication with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Later, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania also announced the severance of diplomatic relations. Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (216)

    Related:

    Riyadh-Led Ultimatum Threatens to 'Make Qatar Vassal of Saudi Arabia'
    Turkey Vows to Keep Troops in Qatar Despite Arab States' Demands
    Qatar's Ace is Saudi Nemesis
    Tags:
    Saudi Arabia, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok