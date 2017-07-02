Register
2 July 2017
    UK soldiers walk at a base in Kandahar on May 6, 2010.

    UK Special Air Service Suspected of Executions of Unarmed Afghan Civilians

    © AFP 2017/ TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    Middle East
    158 0 0

    The UK Special Air Service (SAS) is suspected of making fake reports on war crimes to hide the information about the killings of Afghan civilians, media reported Sunday, citing Royal Military Police (RMP) sources.

    Afghan policemen transport a dead body of a police after gunmen attack in Jalalabad city eastern Afghanistan May 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Parwiz
    Afghan Police Confirm Killing of Six Officers by Taliban in Western Farah Province
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The sources specified that there was evidence confirming that Afghans, with alleged links to the Taliban terrorist group (banned in Russia), lost their lives unarmed in their own homes, as a result of night raids, according to the Sunday Times newspaper.

    An RMP probe revealed that the SAS forged the documents to make Afghan counterparts, who acted as backup and interpreters, responsible for the killings, the sources added.

    In 2014, RMP launched an operation dubbed Northmoor to investigate the war crimes committed from 2010 to 2013 and became one of the largest UK inquiries involving over 100 officers of the Royal Military Police.

    Afghanistan has long been facing instability due to continued fighting between the government forces and the Taliban, which seized vast territories in the Afghan rural areas. Besides, the instability in the country prompted the emergence of the local cells of other extremist organizations such as the IS. The UK forces were present in Afghanistan as a part of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) mission between 2001 and 2014.

