UK Special Air Service Suspected of Executions of Unarmed Afghan Civilians

© REUTERS/ Parwiz Afghan Police Confirm Killing of Six Officers by Taliban in Western Farah Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The sources specified that there was evidence confirming that Afghans, with alleged links to the Taliban terrorist group (banned in Russia), lost their lives unarmed in their own homes, as a result of night raids, according to the Sunday Times newspaper.

An RMP probe revealed that the SAS forged the documents to make Afghan counterparts, who acted as backup and interpreters, responsible for the killings, the sources added.

In 2014, RMP launched an operation dubbed Northmoor to investigate the war crimes committed from 2010 to 2013 and became one of the largest UK inquiries involving over 100 officers of the Royal Military Police.

Afghanistan has long been facing instability due to continued fighting between the government forces and the Taliban, which seized vast territories in the Afghan rural areas. Besides, the instability in the country prompted the emergence of the local cells of other extremist organizations such as the IS. The UK forces were present in Afghanistan as a part of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) mission between 2001 and 2014.