Iraqi Forces Liberate From Daesh Two Areas, Bridge in Western Mosul

"The federal police liberated the residential area of Bab Jadeed and the area near Al-Arbea'a market. The forces took control over the Iron Bridge in the old part of the city on the right bank [of the Tigris river] in Mosul," the command said.
The Iraqi forces presently have the control over the area near the building housing Nineveh Governorate’s administration, according to Lt. Gen. Raid Shakir Jaudat of the Iraqi Federal Police.
Mosul has served as the Daesh headquarters in Iraq since the group's invasion from Syria in 2014. On February 18, Abadi announced the start of operations to liberate the western half of the city. Iraqi and the US-led coalition forces freed its eastern part in late January 2017, with fighting now ongoing to complete the liberation.
