Iraqi Forces Liberate From Daesh Two Areas, Bridge in Western Mosul

© REUTERS/ Erik De Castro Heavy Fighting Continues in Mosul’s Old City After Mosque Area Liberation

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) – Iraqi federal police freed two areas along with a bridge in the western part of the city of Mosul from the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, banned in Russia) terror group, the operation’s command said Saturday.

"The federal police liberated the residential area of Bab Jadeed and the area near Al-Arbea'a market. The forces took control over the Iron Bridge in the old part of the city on the right bank [of the Tigris river] in Mosul," the command said.

The Iraqi forces presently have the control over the area near the building housing Nineveh Governorate’s administration, according to Lt. Gen. Raid Shakir Jaudat of the Iraqi Federal Police.

© REUTERS/ Ahmed Jadallah Iraqi Forces Liberate Two Mosul Old City Districts From Terrorists

On June 22, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi said Mosul was likely to be cleared of terrorists within days.

Mosul has served as the Daesh headquarters in Iraq since the group's invasion from Syria in 2014. On February 18, Abadi announced the start of operations to liberate the western half of the city. Iraqi and the US-led coalition forces freed its eastern part in late January 2017, with fighting now ongoing to complete the liberation.