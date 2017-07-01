Register
18:21 GMT +301 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Members of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) advance towards the Grand Mosque of Nuri in the Old City of Mosul on June 29, 2017, during the ongoing offensive by Iraqi forces to retake the last district still held by the Islamic State (IS) group

    Iraqi Forces Liberate From Daesh Two Areas, Bridge in Western Mosul

    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 85 0 0

    Iraqi federal police liberated from the Daesh terrorists two residential areas and the Iron Bridge in the old part of the city of Mosul, according to the operation’s command.

    Smoke billows from the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after it was retaken by the Iraqi forces at the Old City in Mosul, Iraq June 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Erik De Castro
    Heavy Fighting Continues in Mosul’s Old City After Mosque Area Liberation
    BAGHDAD (Sputnik) – Iraqi federal police freed two areas along with a bridge in the western part of the city of Mosul from the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, banned in Russia) terror group, the operation’s command said Saturday.

    "The federal police liberated the residential area of Bab Jadeed and the area near Al-Arbea'a market. The forces took control over the Iron Bridge in the old part of the city on the right bank [of the Tigris river] in Mosul," the command said.

    The Iraqi forces presently have the control over the area near the building housing Nineveh Governorate’s administration, according to Lt. Gen. Raid Shakir Jaudat of the Iraqi Federal Police.

    Members of the Iraqi Federal Police gesture after returning back from the front line in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq June 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ahmed Jadallah
    Iraqi Forces Liberate Two Mosul Old City Districts From Terrorists
    On June 22, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi said Mosul was likely to be cleared of terrorists within days.

    Mosul has served as the Daesh headquarters in Iraq since the group's invasion from Syria in 2014. On February 18, Abadi announced the start of operations to liberate the western half of the city. Iraqi and the US-led coalition forces freed its eastern part in late January 2017, with fighting now ongoing to complete the liberation.

    Related:

    Heavy Fighting Continues in Mosul’s Old City After Mosque Area Liberation
    US-Led Coalition Strikes Destroy 13 Daesh Fighting Positions in Mosul
    Daesh Kicked Out of All Districts of Mosul - Reports Citing Iraqi MoD
    Iraqi Forces Liberate Two Mosul Old City Districts From Terrorists
    Tags:
    war on terror, Daesh, Mosul, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    My Planet: Incredible Images From Around the World for the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest
    My Planet: Incredible Images Entered Into the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok