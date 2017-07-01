Iranian City Records One of the Hottest Temperatures in History, Nears 130 F

Some reports put the temperature at 129.2 degrees Fahrenheit, which, if, true, would tie the record for hottest temperature recorded in modern times, outdone only by the 134 degrees Fahrenheit recorded in Death Valley, California, in 1913. And some experts today doubt that reading, according to USA Today.

In 2016, Weather Underground weather historian Christopher Burt said such an incredible temperature was "not possible from a meteorological perspective."

MeteoFrance meteorologist Etienne Kapikian wrote on Twitter that the heat was a "new absolute national record of reliable Iranian heat."

The Weather Underground reports that Ahvaz hit 129.2 degrees, which would have felt like 142 degrees after factoring in humidity.

Across the ocean last week, American Airlines had to cancel 45 flights out of Phoenix when temperatures began approaching record temperatures of more than 120 degrees.