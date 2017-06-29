Russia Registers Six Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

© Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov Russian Military Signs Ceasefire Deal With Government of Syrian Latakia Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The situation in the de-escalation zones in Syria is stable, however the Russian side to the Russian-Turkey Commission on the Syrian truce registered six cases of ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in statement Thursday.

"Situation in the de-escalation zones is assessed as stable.Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 6 cases of firing in the provinces of Damascus (1), and Latakia (5)," the statement read.

The ministry noted that the Turkish side of the joint commission registered five ceasefire violations in the Syrian provinces of Daraa, Hama, and Damascus.

The violations were registered on the territories, controlled by the Daesh and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist groups, which are both outlawed in Russia and many other countries, according to the statement.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides held 5 humanitarian actions: 4 humanitarian actions in the city of Aleppo, civilians received 4,9 tons of water and sets of food products; 1 humanitarian action in the province of al-Quneitra, civilians received 0,9 ton of sets of food products. Total weight of humanitarian aid – 5,8 tons," the ministry said.

A total of 1,811 people received Russian humanitarian aid within the last 24 hours. Apart from this, Russia's partners in the region, including the United Nations, continued providing food and non-food, medical and other assistance to the Syrian people. Additionally, the restoration of the country's infrastructure continues, the Russian Defense Ministry noted.

"Within last 24 hours, 32 ceasefire agreements have been signed with the following inhabited areas … Total number of inhabited areas, the leaders of which had signed reconciliation agreements is 1,864," according to the statement.

The civil war in Syria between the government and various opposition and terror groups has been raging since 2011. Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. At the latest Astana talks on Syria, which took place on May 3-4, the three ceasefire guarantor states signed a memorandum on the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria. The monitoring and management of the safe zones is carried out by the military personnel of these countries.