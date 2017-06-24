Register
22:42 GMT +324 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A picture of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is seen through Turkish national flags ahead of the constitutional referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2017.

    Turkey Will Never Allow a New State in Northern Syria - Erdogan

    © REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    140280

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey will never allow the establishment of a state in northern Syria, state-run Anadolu Agency reported Saturday.

    "Nowadays, there is some negative progress in Syria. If that would cause any threat to our borders, the world should know that we would react the same as we did in Operation Euphrates Shield," Erdogan said during a speech in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa late Friday.

    A Kosovo Albanian man sells flags in Pristina on February 16, 2011 in preparation for the third anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence
    © AFP 2017/ ARMEND NIMANI
    'Fear of Kurdish Independence' Prompts Erdogan to Oppose Greater Albania Plans

    Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield last August to wipe out the Islamic State (IS) militants and stop the advance of Syrian Kurds in northern Syria. The operation ended in late March.

    "In case of even the slightest threat against our country, we will do what's necessary without consulting anyone," Erdogan said.

    The president also warned the United States to cut its ties with the People's Protection Units (YPG).

    "We told our strategic allies to build cooperation with us in the fight against IS but they choose to operate with terror groups," he said.

    Turkey considers the YPG Syrian affiliates of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union.

    However, the US supports the YPG as its ally on the ground in combating the IS in Syria, a policy that has caused tensions between Washington and Ankara.

    This story was first published in the Global Times.

    Related:

    Turkish Police Detain Five Terrorists in Southern Turkey
    Syrian Kurds Warn Turkey is Getting Ready for Assault on Syrian City of Afrin
    PKK Attack in Eastern Turkey Results in Death of Turkish Soldier
    Tags:
    allies, state, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Kurds, United States, Syria, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Made in USSR: Soviet Girls' Natural Beauty Stuns and Amazes
    Made in USSR: Soviet Girls' Natural Beauty Stuns and Amazes
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok