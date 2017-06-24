Israeli Air Force Attacks Syrian Army After Projectiles Fall in Golan Heights

© AFP 2017/ JALAA MAREY Israel Intercepts Airborne Target Over Golan Heights - IDF

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that projectiles fired from Syrian territory hit an open area in the northern Golan Heights with no injuries as a result of the incident.

"In response to over 10 projectiles launched from Syria, IAF aircraft targeted origin of launches & 2 Syrian tanks," the IDF stated.

In response to over 10 projectiles launched from Syria, IAF aircraft targeted origin of launches & 2 Syrian tanks — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 24 июня 2017 г.

"Due to the unacceptable breach of Israeli sovereignty, an official protest has been filed with UNDOF," the IDF added.

Due to the unacceptable breach of Israeli sovereignty, an official protest has been filed with UNDOF — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 24 июня 2017 г.

The majority of such incidents are described by the Israeli military as accidental overspills during clashes between the Syrian government forces and opposition groups.

The Golan Heights, internationally recognized as Syrian territory, was seized by Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967. In 1981, the Israeli parliament voted to annex two-thirds of the region. The United Nations has repeatedly stated that Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights is illegal, calling for it to be returned to Syria.