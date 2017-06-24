TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – Golan Heights, along with the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and the Sinai Peninsula were seized by Israel as a result of the Arab-Israeli Six-Day War in 1967.

Moments ago, several projectiles fired from Syria hit an open area in the northern Golan Heights. No injuries reported. — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 24 июня 2017 г.

© AP Photo/ UN Human Rights Commissioner Slams Israeli Occupation 50 Years After Six Day War

The majority of such incidents are described by the Israeli military as accidental overspills during clashes between the Syrian government forces and opposition groups.

No information on retaliatory fire followed, regardless of the fact that Israeli forces usually respond with attacks on Syrian government forces positions.

Syria has been in a grip of civil war for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (both outlawed in Russia).