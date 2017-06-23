Gulf States to Qatar: Limit Iran Ties, Shut Turkish Base, Close Al Jazeera

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The list of conditions Doha needs to meet in order to mend ties with regional powers was reportedly passed on earlier in the day by Kuwait, which is mediating the dispute.

The Financial Times, which saw the 13-point list, said Qatar has been given ten days to comply with the requirements, including the immediate shutdown of the Turkish military base on its soil and the Doha-based Al Jazeera as well as affiliated channels.

Other conditions include publicly denouncing relations with Islamist groups, an end to terror financing and the handover of people designated as terrorists by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt.

The four states, led by Saudi Arabia, severed diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5 after accusing it of funding extremism and destabilizing the Middle East. The nations then embargoed all sea, air and land traffic to the country, triggering food shortages.