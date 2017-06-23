Gulf States to Qatar: Limit Iran Ties, Shut Turkish Base, Close Al Jazeera

The Financial Times, which saw the 13-point list, said Qatar has been given ten days to comply with the requirements, including the immediate shutdown of the Turkish military base on its soil and the Doha-based Al Jazeera as well as affiliated channels.
The four states, led by Saudi Arabia, severed diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5 after accusing it of funding extremism and destabilizing the Middle East. The nations then embargoed all sea, air and land traffic to the country, triggering food shortages.
