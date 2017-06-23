MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Doha-based network was reporting quoting unnamed sources who did not give any specifics of the demands. But UAE foreign minister Anwar Gargash said earlier they wanted Qatar to stop financing terrorists in Syria and Libya as well as end support of Palestine’s Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terror and destabilizing the Middle East. Yemen, the Maldives, Mauritius, Mauritania, the Comoros and the government of the eastern division of Libya followed suit. Jordan and Djibouti declared downgraded diplomatic ties with Doha, while Senegal recalled its Qatari ambassador.

Qatar has denied the accusations, adding that Doha would not take retaliatory measures.

The crisis broke out soon after the Qatari news agency published a statement of the country's emir calling for establishment of relations with Tehran and expressing support for the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organization, outlawed in many countries, including Russia. The Qatari authorities stated that their leader had not made such a statement and the agency's website was hacked. However, this explanation was not considered as convincing by several countries, including Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.