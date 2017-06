© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Ready for Revenge: How Syria Will Respond to US for Attack on Its Jet

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — An aide to Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Corker confirmed that he "followed up with a request of the State Department as he explained during the hearing," The Hill reported.

Corker had promised earlier in the week to ask the Trump administration about the jet incident and other confrontation between US forces and those loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad.

On Sunday, a US jet shot down a Syrian Su-22 fighter-bomber near the city of Tabqa. This was the first time the US military had shot down a manned aircraft since 1999.