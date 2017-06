© Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov Russia Demands Probe of US Downing Syrian Aircraft - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States last week transferred two high mobility multiple-launch rocket systems from Jordan to the US special operations forces base at At Tanf.

"This is an active US build-up of its military presence in the southern regions of sovereign Syria in violation of international law," Zakharova told reporters at a weekly briefing.

The US-led coalition against Daesh has twice struck Syrian-government aligned forces in the At Tanf area.