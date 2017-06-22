Register
11:34 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) looks at a smoke after an coalition airstrike in Raqqa, Syria June 16, 2017

    US Plot for Future Syria: 'No Territorial Integrity, Special Plans for Raqqa'

    © REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US-Led Coalition Shoots Down Syrian Jet in Raqqa (26)
    71209143

    The US-led coalition against Daesh hasn't just been shooting at terrorists: it first shot down a Syrian Su-22 fighter bomber and then downed a Syrian drone, claiming that it was part of the "collective self-defense of Coalition partnered forces." Turkish military expert Celalettin Yavuz explained the real reasons behind the attacks.

    The US Air Force fighter jets
    © US Air Force
    US Strikes on Syrian Jet, Drone Mean 'Open Complicity With Terrorists' - Moscow
    On June 18, a US jet shot down a Syrian Su-22 fighter-bomber near the city of Tabqa. The US-led coalition said the Syrian aircraft attacked Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions, adding that the coalition downed the Syrian jet as part of "collective self-defense of Coalition partnered forces."

    On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that following the attack, it suspended the deconfliction channel with the United States for incident prevention in Syria.

    On Tuesday, the US-led coalition downed a Syrian drone near al-Tanf, explaining that it showed "hostile intent" while advancing the coalition positions. The incident, it claimed, took place in the same location where another pro-Syrian government drone dropped munition on June 8 targeting the Syrian Democratic Forces.

    The coalition then said that amid recent developments related to the deconfliction line with Russia, it will not allow pro-Syrian government aircraft to threaten or closely approach its forces.

    Sputnik Turkiye discussed the situation in Syria with Celalettin Yavuz, Turkish professor of political sciences, retired captain of the Turkish Navy and former adviser to the chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (PND) on foreign policy and security.

    "The forces of the US-led coalition first destroyed Syrian Su-22 fighter-bomber and then downed its UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle]. While everyone discussed the first incident, they made the second one. It is only too clear that both incidents convey a certain message to Moscow, a close ally of Damascus," Celalettin Yavuz told Sputnik.

    US military commander (R) walks with a commander (C) from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as they inspect the damage at YPG headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    US-Led Coalition Refuses to Disclose Aircraft Re-Position Details in Syria After Su-22 Incident
    The Turkish military expert then said that Russia, Iran and the government of President Assad on the one hand,  and the US, the international coalition and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which mostly consist of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), on the other are fighting against Daesh in Syria. The logical question arises why the US in the face of a common threat of Daesh continues to strike the Syrian forces?

    Celalettin Yavuz then reminded that it is not the first time the US is behaving like this. He recalled the developments in Aleppo back in September of 2016, during the celebrations of the Muslim holiday of Kurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha).

    Back then there was an agreement reached on a ceasefire for a time of deliveries of humanitarian aid to the residents of Aleppo. However the Americans unexpectedly started bombing the units of the Syrian government army. Back then it looked absurd, he said.

    However now it becomes clear that such behavior of the US and the coalition forces means only one thing: instead of preserving the territorial integrity of the Arab Republic, the US tries to split Syria, break it down.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at his news conference at the Russian Embassy in Washington, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Lavrov: Moscow Still Waiting for Explanations From US on Downed Syrian Plane
    In Raqqa, the expert said, the US is trying to set up if not a separate state, but at least an autonomy with wide-ranging powers.  If there were no such a plan, would the US attack the Syrian forces, putting at risk their relationship with Russia, he questioned.

    "It is only too evident that the US' plan for Syria is to break it down, partition it. However the Syrian government forces are trying to prevent it. And in Raqqa we are witnessing  the attempt of the coalition to implement this plan at any cost," Celalettin Yavuz stated.

    Topic:
    US-Led Coalition Shoots Down Syrian Jet in Raqqa (26)
    Tags:
    airstrikes, territorial integrity, US-led coalition, Syrian Arab Army, Syrian government, Celalettin Yavuz, Syria, United States, Russia, Raqqa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Lip Service
    Hollow Promises
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok