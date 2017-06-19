Register
21:25 GMT +319 June 2017
Live
    Search
    In this photo taken on Tuesday May 23, 2017, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group, the Hammurabi's Justice News, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a U.S.-backed anti-government Syrian fighter form Maghaweer al-Thawra stands on a vehicle with heavy automatic machine gun, left, next of an American soldier who also stands on his armored vehicle, right, as they take their position at the Syrian-Iraqi crossing border point of Tanf, south Syria

    Above International Law: US Sends Global Message in Syria

    © AP Photo/ Hammurabi's Justice News
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    41521132

    Syrian military expert Hasan Hasan in an interview with Sputnik Arabic said that over the last six years the influence of the US in Syria has fallen, whereas the Russian role has grown and that clearly does not suit US’ interests.

    According to the military expert, currently the US is invading Syria’s southern borders at al-Tanf. 

    The aftermath of a US missile strike at the Shayrat military field in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Syria War Entering ‘Dangerous New Escalatory Phase’ - US Senator Markey
    “The Americans have installed missile systems in areas where there is no need to fight the terrorists. Moreover, these actions were not coordinated with the Syrian government. This all is happening in the framework of aggression against Syrian sovereignty,” Hasan said.

    He further said that with their actions, the US is sending a message to the whole world, first of all to Russia, that international law does not apply to the Americans, that they themselves dictate laws. 

    “The US is trying to prevent the Syrian army from taking control of the Syrian-Iraqi border in order to break the ties between the opposing sides,” Hasan told Sputnik, clarifying that by opposing sides, he meant Iran, Iraq, Syria, Israel and Yemen.

    According to the expert, the advancements of the Syrian army towards the Iraqi border and the People's Mobilization Forces are destroying the US’ strategic plans aimed at isolating Syria from the rest of the world.

    Hasan said that in such circumstances, control over the al-Waleed (al-Tanf) checkpoint is very important, as it was taken back from the terrorists over the weekend.

    The al-Waleed checkpoint is strategically vital because it opens the road to Syria, Iraq and Jordan. However, it was until recently serving as a terrorist base.

    On June 8, the US-led coalition bombed pro-Damascus forces near al-Tanf within a de-confliction zone following an alleged attack by a combat drone resulting in no coalition force casualties. This was the third attack by the coalition on Damascus' allies in the area. The coalition targeted a drone and trucks with weapons.

    President Donald Trump, flanked by members of law enforcement, speaks before signing bills in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Trump Starting New War in Syria Without Congressional Approval - Senator Murphy
    Earlier, Syrian media reported that at least 43 civilians were killed as a result of the US-led coalition airstrike in the region. Just a few days later, the Lebanese media reported that the coalition's airstrikes killed more than 30 additional civilians near Raqqa.

    Moreover, US-led coalition forces have repeatedly attacked the Syrian Army and its allies in other parts of Syria.

    On June 18, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that the US-led coalition shot down its aircraft in the countryside near Raqqa when it was on a combat mission against Daesh.

    The ministry noted that the coalition’s "actions are aimed at halting the Syrian army and its allies in the fight against terrorism, whereas our army and allies make great progress."

    Later, the US Central Command confirmed the incident saying that it shot down the Syrian government forces' Su-22 aircraft, as it was allegedly bombing an area where US-backed rebel forces, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), were stationed, south of Tabqa in Raqqa province.

    The Russian ministry condemned the attack saying, "The destruction of the Syrian Air Force aircraft by US aviation in Syrian airspace is a cynical violation of the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic."

    "The repeated hostilities of US aviation against the legitimate armed forces of a UN member state under the guise of 'combating terrorism' are a gross violation of international law and de facto a military aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic."

    The ministry added that the Syrian jet was supporting the Syrian army's units which were conducting an offensive against Daesh terrorists near a populated area located some 40 kilometers southwest of the city of Raqqa.

    "As a result of the strike, the Syrian jet was destroyed. The pilot of the Syrian Air Force's Su-22 ejected over an area controlled by Daesh terrorists. His fate is unknown," the ministry said.

    Related:

    Al-Baghdadi's Reported Death Gives Syrian Army 'Unique Chance' in War on Daesh
    US-Led Coalition Conducts 20 Strikes on Daesh Targets Near Syria's Raqqa
    Daesh Absent in Area of US' HIMARS Artillery Deployment in Syria - Lavrov
    Daesh Shelling of Syrian Deir ez-Zor Leaves 1 Dead, 17 Wounded
    Syrian Army Drives Daesh Out of Gas Field Near Palmyra
    Tags:
    US-led coalition, civilians, terrorism, interview, sovereignty, Syrian Defense Ministry, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Embassy Cat: Assange's Mysterious Feline Companion
    Embassy Cat: Assange's Mysterious Feline Companion
    5 Years of Confinement
    5 Years in Exile
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok