UAE Urges West to Establish Monitoring Over Qatar's Alleged Terror Support

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash called on the Western countries to introduce a mechanism to monitor Qatar's alleged support of terrorism.

"If we get clear strategic signals that Qatar is going to change and it will stop funding violent Islamist militants that is the basis for a discussion, but we would need a monitoring system… We do not trust them. There is zero trust, but we need a monitoring system and we need our western friends to play a role in this," Gargash said Saturday, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations with Doha and stopped all communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Later, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania also announced the severance of diplomatic relations. Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar. Senegal, Niger and Chad announced the withdrawal of ambassadors.

On June 7, Gargash warned that the UAE may introduce economic sanctions against Qatar in case it did not change the course in support of terror.