Bahrain Threatens Qatar With New Sanctions - Ambassador

"If Qatar continues now to change topic and visit the world powers – Washington, Moscow, the European Union to continue the same policy and buy over the position of these countries with trade and military deals, we have other trump cards to defend our rights and we will not watch idly. If this country continues moving in the same direction and does not give up its policies, we have other decisions to respond to Qatar and stop terrorists … legal, political, diplomatic measures," Saati said.

Saati also told Sputnik that the only Bahrain's demand is Qatar ending the support of terrorist groups.

He added that Bahrain has evidence of Qatar's alleged financial support provided to terrorists.

"We have proof of Qatar’s direct contacts with separate heads of organizations and groups in London or Doha, and their financial support by it," Saati said.

On June 5, Bahrain along with several other countries severed diplomatic ties with Qatar over its alleged support of terrorist organizations and role in destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. Qatar has denied the accusations but said Doha would not take retaliatory measures.

The diplomatic crisis around Qatar was triggered after a Qatari news agency published a statement of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani calling for the establishment of relations with Iran and expressing support for the Muslim Brotherhood (a terrorist organization banned in Russia).

Doha later said that the agency's website was hacked and there was no such statement from Qatari leader. Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain viewed the explanation as unconvincing. A number of other states, including Turkey and Kuwait, have been attempting to mediate the crisis by diplomatic means.