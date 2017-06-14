Register
14 June 2017
    US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) attend the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017.

    Trump Administration Uses Saudis for Its Next 'Controlled Chaos' Project

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (151)
    0 18020

    Amid the ongoing diplomatic row between Qatar and a number of Arab states and increased tensions in the Persian Gulf, Sputnik Turkiye talked to Hamide Yigit, a Turkish political analyst and an expert in Middle Eastern affairs, who explained what role the Trump administration will play in this conflict.

    In this file photo taken Dec. 11, 2015 at the Baltic port of Swinoujscie, Poland, the giant liquefied natural gas tanker Al Nuaman, carrying some 200,000 cubic meters of liquefied gas from Qatar, arrives in Swonoujscie, the first delivery to the freshly-built LNG terminal, as Poland seeks to cut its dependence on gas deliveries from Russia
    © AP Photo/ Lukasz Szelemej, file
    Who Benefits From Qatar Diplomatic Row
    Hamide Yigit, a Turkish political analyst and expert in Middle Eastern affairs who has written a number of research papers on the Middle Eastern crises, commented to Sputnik Turkiye on the ongoing diplomatic row in between Qatar and Saudi Arabia and its impact on the region.

    The expert stressed that the Trump administration is trying to fully recarve the Middle Eastern strategy of the Obama administration, which was based on the support of the Muslim Brotherhood, by betting on the control over radical Islamist forces from a new unified center. That is why Trump has focused his new foreign policy line on Saudi Arabia, she said.

    "We could say that Trump has signalled a new stage in American Middle Eastern policy after the failure of the Middle Eastern policy of the previous administration, which bet on the structures affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood and left the legacy of a weakened US position in Syria against Russia's strengthened influence in the region," Hamide Yigit told Sputnik.

    The new political line of President Trump, she further elaborated, is aimed at focusing on the Persian Gulf and pivoting towards Saudi Arabia. Such a strategy, however, poses certain difficulties for the US, as Saudi Atrabia has suffered both political and economic defeats in Syria and Yemen.

    However on the other hand, the polycracy among the jihadists in Syria has hampered US plans in that country. Thus the Trump administration decided to set up a unified control center for dealing with the radical Islamists but opted for the exclusion of Qatar from this system in favor of Saudi Arabia.

    Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha, Qatar June 5, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    'Iraq Does Not Intend to Interfere' in Qatar Diplomatic Row
    The dual power among jihadists, the expert explained, creates certain problems which could escalate into a confrontation. Hence the US has chosen Saudi Arabia to host a center which will incorporate all the levers of a hybrid war.

    The crisis in the Persian Gulf, Hamide Yigit told Sputnik, is one of the latest US projects aimed at creating so-called "controlled chaos" in the region.

    "At this particular moment it is hard to forecast how long this crisis will last. However if this US' project, which provokes the escalation of tensions in the region, proves a success, it might hit a serious blow to Turkish positions in the region," the expert explained.

    In current conditions, she further said, Turkey should be aimed at maximum rapprochment with Iran and Russia, up to its accessio into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

    A general view show armoured vehicles rolling during the military parade marking the Gulf emirate's National Day celebrations in Doha on December 18, 2012
    © AFP 2017/ KARIM JAAFAR
    Settlement, Soft Coup, Realignment or Regional War: Four Scenarios for Qatar Crisis
    On the Iran's example it is clearly seen how the project of the "controlled chaos" has been started in Syria and gradually embraced other coutnries of the region. Hence Hamide Yigit suggested that the relations between the Saudi Arabi, Persian Gulf monarchies and Iran will aggravate even further.

    The warnings of a number of experts that the Syrian war will further spill over to Iran are visibly becoming a reality. Iran is being virtually dragged into this war, the expert said.

    Earlier Israel repeatedly made certain steps aimed at drawing Iran into this war, but the US kept preventing it, the political analyst said.

    Now Saudi Arabia is provoking the escalation of tensions. It might certainly want to incite a large-scale conflict as its mere existence is directly dependent on the US-backed project of a large-scale war in the Middle East, Hamide Yigit concluded.

