World Bank Announces $520Mln Afghanistan Financing Package

"The World Bank today announced a financing package for Afghanistan of more than $500 million to help the country through a difficult phase in its struggle to end poverty and to signal a long-term commitment to the country’s people," the World Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The aid package consists of six separate grants, the largest of which, valued at $205.45 million, will help the country support internally displaced persons and returnees from Pakistan.
Five additional grants are aimed at expanding private-sector opportunities for the poor, strengthening service delivery in five cities, expanding the electricity network in Herat province, improving food security and building rural roads.
