US-Led Coalition Explained Why It Used White Phosphorus in Syria's Raqqa

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition uses white phosphorus to screen and mark targets in Raqqa during the operation to liberate the Syrian city from the Islamic State terrorists (banned in Russia), Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"As a matter of policy the Coalition does not discuss the employment of specific weapons and munition usage; however, in accordance with the law of armed conflict white phosphorus rounds are used for screening, obscuring, and marking in a way that fully considers the possible incidental effects on civilians and civilian structures," the spokesperson said.

On Thursday, Daesh’s Amaq news agency released a video allegedly showing the coalition use of white phosphorus in Raqqa. The element is banned for use as a weapon.