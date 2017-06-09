US-Led Coalition Explained Why It Used White Phosphorus in Syria's Raqqa

"As a matter of policy the Coalition does not discuss the employment of specific weapons and munition usage; however, in accordance with the law of armed conflict white phosphorus rounds are used for screening, obscuring, and marking in a way that fully considers the possible incidental effects on civilians and civilian structures," the spokesperson said.
On Thursday, Daesh’s Amaq news agency released a video allegedly showing the coalition use of white phosphorus in Raqqa. The element is banned for use as a weapon.
