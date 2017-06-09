Register
18:55 GMT +309 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), made up of US-backed Kurdish and Arab fighters, raises a flag of the SDF near the village of Bir Fawaz, 20 km north of Raqqa, during their offensive towards the Islamic State (IS) group's Syrian stronghold as part of the third phase retake the city and its surroundings, on February 8, 2017

    Syrian Democratic Forces Liberate First District of Raqqa From Daesh

    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    129821

    According to information received by Sputnik from a source in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the forces have managed to liberate the 1st District on the outskirts of Raqqa from Daesh.

    A member of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), made up of an alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters, removes an Islamic State group flag in the town of Tabqa, about 55 kilometres (35 miles) west of Raqa city, on April 30, 2017, as they advance in their battle for the group's de facto capital
    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    What is Behind US Efforts for a ‘Quick, Demonstrative Victory in Raqqa’
    The operation to liberate the Syrian city of Raqqa from Daesh started three days ago. 

    According to the source, who wished to remain anonymous, the SDF has liberated a district called Al-Meshleb in the eastern outskirts of the city. 

    In this district, three cars laden with explosives were found. At present, work is underway to search for and neutralize mines that were laid by terrorists.

    In an interview with Sputnik Turkey the commander of a unit of the SDF, Abdulaziz Yunus, said that the forces entered the city from the east and the west with the siege of Raqqa being conducted from three sides simultaneously.

    “Daesh can escape Raqqa only from the southern direction. Every day in the course of fierce clashes, Daesh is suffering heavy losses. The operation for the liberation of Raqqa is proceeding according to plan,” Yunus said. 

    He said that possibly the liberation of Raqqa will happen faster than planned.

    “The population of Raqqa provides us with significant assistance in the course of military operations, so the city may be liberated earlier than expected,” Yunus said. 

    He further said that the civilians are fleeing the city due to the ongoing battles. Many are taking refuge in areas that were earlier liberated by the forces.

    “We provide the local population with all possible assistance, with food and basic necessities. The situation is complicated by the fact that Daesh uses civilians as human shields and therefore in every possible way tries to prevent them from leaving the city,” the commander said.

    Smoke rises from the Raqqa province Syria. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Syrian Air Force Strikes Daesh Positions in Western Part of Raqqa Province
    The Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by the US-led coalition, announced on Tuesday the beginning of the final assault on Raqqa to liberate the city from Daesh.

    Earlier it was reported that the Pentagon deployed several marine units to the area, in addition to having previously deployed 500 special forces troops.

    According to the Pentagon, the newly deployed units have heavy weapons, including M777 155-mm howitzers and AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. The Marines are providing the operation with artillery and close air support.

    Raqqa was one of the first cities captured by the terrorists in January 2014.

    Related:

    Coalition Vows to Continue Backing SDF's Raqqa Op With Advisors, Air Support
    Five of Iran Attacks Suspects Committed Terror Attacks in Raqqa, Mosul - Tehran
    US-Led Coalition Carries Out 17 Strikes Against Daesh Near Raqqa
    Kurdish Autonomy in Syria in Question as Raqqa Offensive Gains Momentum
    US-Led Coalition Accused of 43 Civilian Casualties in Raqqa Bombing
    Tags:
    terrorists, US-led coalition, liberation, interview, Daesh, Raqqa, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok