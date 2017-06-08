Five of Iran Attacks Suspects Committed Terror Attacks in Raqqa, Mosul - Tehran

On Wednesday, a group of armed men attacked the Iranian Parliament and Imam Khomeini shrine in Tehran. ​Four gunmen attacked the building of the Iranian parliament on Wednesday morning. Two of them was captured and one of the attackers blew himself up inside the building.

Several attackers raided the shrine of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, South of the capital Tehran. The attackers started a shooting at the visitors of the shrine, One of the attackers detonated himself in front of a police station opposite the shrine.

Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attacks.

Earlier in the day it was reported that the number of casualties from the twin attacks in the Iranian capital on Wednesday has grown from 16 to 17 people dead.

