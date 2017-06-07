Counterterror Operation in Iranian Parliament Ends, All Attackers Killed

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the group of four people in women's clothes opened fire in the building of the Iranian Parliament, with a subsequent explosion. Another attack involving an explosion took place near the Imam Khomeini shrine.

According to the IRIB broadcaster, security forces are currently searching the building.

Two people were reportedly arrested near the shrine.

According to the Press TV channel, security forces discovered eight hand grenades, 10 magazines with ammunition and a bottle of unknown pink liquid in possession of an attacker eliminated at the Imam Khomeini shrine.

The Iranian Justice Ministry said earlier in the day that at least 12 people were killed and 39 injured in the attacks on the parliament and the Imam Khomeini shrine, also in Tehran.