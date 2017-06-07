Syrian Army's Allies Threaten US With Retaliatory Strike After Tuesday Attack

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The US-led international coalition fighting Daesh terrorists in Syria announced on Tuesday that it had launched a strike on the Syrian pro-government forces as they had entered an established US-Russian de-confliction zone near the town of al-Tanf. A well-informed source told Sputnik on Tuesday that at least two Syrian army servicemen were killed and more than 15 were injured as a result of the attack.
"The blood of the sons of Syria, the Syrian Arab army and its allies is not cheap, and we have capabilities to attack their [US] positions in Syria and surroundings if it is necessary, taking into account the availability of rocket and different military launchers," the headquarters said in a statement.
The fact that the retaliatory actions have not been carried out yet was explained by the allied forces as their self-control, but they added that the response will take place if the coalition crosses "red lines."
The previous strike on the Syrian government forces was conducted by the US-led coalition on May 18. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov characterized the strikes as illegal and carried out in violation of Syria's sovereignty.
All comments
Show new comments (0)