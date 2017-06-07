Iran Officials Deny Reports of Second Blast in Imam Khomeini Shrine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Officials are denying previous reports that a second explosion has struck a shrine in southern Tehran, Iranian media reported Wednesday.

#BREAKING#Iran shooting

Second explosion in Imam Khomeini shrine rejected as false by officials. — Mehr News Agency (@MehrnewsCom) 7 июня 2017 г.

Earlier in the day, several attackers raided the holy shrine of the late founder of the Islamic republic, Imam Khomeini, killing at least one and wounding five people.