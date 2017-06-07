Second Blast Hits Imam Khomeini Shrine in Tehran

The second explosion occured in the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in the Iranian capital, IRIB TV channel reported.

"Another terrorist just blew himself up on the terroritory of the Imam Khomeini shrine," the news outlet reported via its Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, several attackers raided the holy shrine of the late founder of the Islamic republic, Imam Khomeini, killing at least one and wounding 5 people.

"Based on primary reports, 1 killed, 5 injured in shooting spree at Imam Khomeini shrine," the Mehr news service posted on its Twitter account.

Multiple Iranian outlets including Mehr reported earlier that a third assailant had reportedly detonated his suicide vest. The latter cited reports of two assailants being arrested at the site.