US-Led Coalition Conducts 24 Strikes Against Daesh Positions Near Raqqa

US-Led Coalition Airstrikes Near Syrian Raqqa Reportedly Kill Over 30 Civilians

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition conducted 40 strikes against the Islamic State [Daesh] terror group (outlawed in Russia) in Syria and Iraq on Monday, including 24 that destroyed the group’s fighting positions near the Syrian city of Raqqa, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"Near Raqqah, 24 strikes engaged 18 ISIS [Islamic State or Daesh] tactical units; destroyed 19 boats, 12 fighting positions, eight vehicles," the release stated on Tuesday.

The strikes also destroyed a house rigged with explosives and a weapons storage facility, while also suppressing an Daesh tactical unit.

The strikes came as the coalition confirmed the beginning of the offensive part of the operation led by the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Eleven additional coalition strikes in Syria destroyed front-end loaders, excavators and oil infrastructure near Abu Kamal and Deir ez-Zor.

In Iraq, the coalition carried out five strikes consisting of 15 engagements against Daesh targets near Al Huwayjah, Mosul and Tal Afar.

The strikes destroyed fighting positions, drones and a vehicle, among other targets.

The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.