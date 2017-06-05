Register
22:29 GMT +305 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site, New Mexico. July 16, 1945

    Doomsday Operation: Israeli Plans to Detonate Nuke in 1967 War Revealed

    © AP Photo/ File
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 15020

    A prominent US think tank is claiming that in 1967, Israel hastily made plans to set off an atomic bomb if it appeared they would not emerge victorious from the Six Day War.

    The plan, codenamed "Operation Shimshon (Sampson)," was to detonate a nuclear weapon on top of a mountain on the Sinai Peninsula, and though the operation never got off the ground, the revelation may shed light on the intentional ambiguity that has come to define Israel’s nuclear policy for years.

    The "doomsday operation" was detailed on Monday by the Nuclear Proliferation International History Project of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. According to researchers, it was put in place to intimidate Arab countries like Jordan, Egypt, Iraq and Syria. 

    Israeli tanks pause in Bethlehem, June 1967
    © AP Photo/
    Six-Day War 50 Years On: Mideast Peace Only Begins When Israeli Occupation Ends

    Much of the details were revealed in taped interviews with now-deceased brigadier general Itzhak Yaakov with Dr. Avner Cohen, a scholar of Israel’s nuclear history and a global fellow at the center. 

    Cohen explained on the Wilson Center website, "To be clear, the operation would have been purely demonstrative, yet the crash effort to make such a contingency plan possible is indicative of the enormous anxiety in Israel in those days…. If everything else failed and Israel’s national existence was in peril, the state would still have a trump card."

    Yaakov said during one interview in 1999, "Look, it was so natural … You’ve got an enemy, and he says he’s going to throw you to the sea. You believe him. He says he’s going to throw chemical weapons on you…. What are you looking for? Anything you can do to stop him. How can you stop him? You scare him. If you’ve got something you can scare him with, you scare him."

    Prison
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Palestinian Prisoners in Israel End Hunger Strikes After Main Demands Met

    Though it was known that Israel had completed its first atomic weapon, the planned demonstration had remained a secret. 

    Cohen also interviewed former Israeli Chief of Staff Zvi Tzur in 2001, who suggested that the Shimshon operation was a way for Israel to evaluate its options in the war at the time, given their technical capabilities.

    Tzur said, "I’m not talking about creating a weapon that would knock the world. I’m talking right now about the option of a test that would make people understand that we should be taken seriously. In those days we didn’t even have that option."

    To obstruct calls for denuclearization in the Middle East, Israel has never acknowledged its nuclear arsenal, and had Israel followed through with the operation it would have been the first time a military conducted a nuclear detonation since 22 years earlier, when the US dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

    Related:

    To Setup Peace Between Israel and Palestine, Russia 'Needs Leverage on Both'
    This Is What Scares Israel’s Army Far More Than Missile Attacks
    More Than 10,000 Police, Heavy Equipment to Secure Trump’s Israel Visit
    India Calls for Early Resumption of Israel-Palestine Talks
    Israel Provided Intelligence Trump Shared With Russian Officials - Reports
    Tags:
    Six-Day War, nuclear bomb, Gamal Abdel Nasser, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok