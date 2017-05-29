Iran's Leader Calls Saudi Leadership 'Idiots' Over Closeness With US

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Trump's Deal With Riyadh Sends 'Encouraging' Signal to Radical Islamists

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, criticized the recent multi-billion arms deal between Washington and Riyadh, saying Saudi leaders were "idiots" and "milking cows for the Americans," according to Deutsche Welle.

"They [Saudi leaders] act cordially towards the enemies of Islam while having the opposite behavior towards the Muslim people of Bahrain and Yemen," Khamenei said.

US President Donald Trump has signed a $110-billion weapons deal with Riyadh during his visit to the kingdom earlier this month, and other investments agreed upon during the visit could bring the total to $350 billion. During the visit, Trump has called on Muslim leaders to further isolate Iran, singling it out as seemingly the sole supporter of Islamic terrorism.

"From Lebanon to Iraq to Yemen, Iran funds, arms and trains terrorists, militias and other extremist groups that spread destruction and chaos across the region," Trump said.

"Until the Iranian regime is willing to be a partner for peace, all nations of conscience must work together to isolate it," he added.

The White House has even officially connected the arms deal to the "Iranian threats."

"This package of defense equipment and services support the long-term security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region in the face of Iranian threats," a White House official said as the US announced the arms deal last week.

Saudi Arabia has also repeatedly called Iran the main source of terrorism in the region. In fact, relations between the two countries deteriorated after protesters stormed the Saudi Arabian embassy in Tehran and set fire to the building in 2016, in response to the oil giant's execution of prominent Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr according to DW.