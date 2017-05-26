Almost 30 PKK Members Killed in Clashes With Gendarmerie in Eastern Turkey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Three Turkish soldiers and a village guard were also killed in the clashes, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The operation was reportedly launched after three trucks had been set fire on a motorway.

Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds increased in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and PKK, a group outlawed in the country, collapsed over a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members.

