Register
17:04 GMT +320 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, southeastern Turkey, a Turkish soldier on an armoured personnel carrier watches as in the background a flag of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, is raised over the city of Tal Abyad, Syria, Tuesday, June 16, 2015

    Turkey Planning New Operations in Syria, Iraq Against Kurdish Armed Groups

    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10 0 0

    Turkey’s General Staff has developed a new plan of anti-terrorist operations in the region against possible attacks of the Kurdish armed groups in Syria and Iraq, local media reported on Saturday.

    Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters walk with their weapons at the eastern entrances to the town of Tal Abyad in the northern Raqqa countryside, Syria, June 14, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Turkey Not to Take Part in Raqqa Retaking Op Due to Kurds Involvement - Erdogan
    ANKARA (Sputnik) According to the Anadolu news agency, citing military sources, the plans imply a "resolute rebuff to any attacks of the militants of the branches of the terrorist organization PKK [Kurdistan Workers Party] in Syria and Iraq".

    The military bases that are supposed to be used within the framework of the General Staff’s plan, have finished preparations for operations in the neighboring countries, the media said, adding that military equipment and several military units have been deployed to the border regions.

    According to the agency’s sources, Turkish intelligence services have organized a round-the-clock surveillance in the border region next to the territories controlled by the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Iraq and in Syria.

    Units of the opposition Syrian Liberation Army are engaged in intensive military training organized with support of the Turkish Armed Forces, the media added, explaining that the training program started on March 29 in boot camps built near the Syrian border. According to the military sources in the region, the key goal is to "build an entirely new Syrian Liberation Army, which will secure success of the new operations in Syria."

    Kurds are the largest ethnic minority in Turkey, Iraq, and Syria. In Iraq and Syria, the Kurds are fighting against the Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia, while in Turkey they are engaged in a conflict with state authorities. The PKK is designated as a terrorist group in Turkey, which considers the PYD and the YPG extensions of the PKK. However, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia alliance, which includes the YPG, have been receiving support from the United States in fighting against the Daesh (terrorist group outlawed in Russia) in Syria.

    Turkish forces repeatedly struck Kurdish positions in northern Syria and Iraq. Earlier in May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his US counterpart Donald Trump that, if attacked by the YPG, Turkey will respond "and no one will be consulted" prior to the action.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Turkey Will Respond to Attacks by Syrian Kurds Without Warning US – Erdogan
    Turkey, US to Further Cooperate Despite Discord on Syrian Kurds
    Washington Chose Kurds for Raqqa Op Since They 'Cost Less Than Turkish Soldiers'
    Tags:
    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iraq, Syria, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok