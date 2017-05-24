Pentagon Seeks $262M More to Hasten Training of Anti-Daesh Forces in Iraq, Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Defense is seeking an additional $262.6 million in spending over 2017 levels for the Counter-Daesh (banned in Russia) Train and Equip Fund (CTEF), with nearly $1.27 billion dedicated to operations in Iraq and $500 million to Syria.
"The FY 2018 President’s Budget request totals $1.769 billion, including $1.269 billion for Iraq train and equip activities and $0.5 billion for Syria activities," the document, entitled FY 2018 Overseas Contingency Operations, stated. "The CTEF appropriation reflects the consolidation of funding sources… consistent with the [US President Donald Trump] Administration’s direction to defeat ISIS [Daesh] by, with, and through partners in the region."
Training comes with provisions of weapons, ammunition and assorted gear itemized in Justification for FY 2018 Overseas Contingency Operations proposal document.
A footnote in the budget documents notes that the CETF funding does not reflect a $289.5 million request to train and equip the Kurdish Peshmerga.
All comments
Show new comments (0)