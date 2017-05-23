Register
    US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) attend the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017.

    Trump's Mideast Tour Paves the Way for War With Iran, Ex-CIA Official Warns

    Middle East
    US President Donald Trump’s warm support for Saudi Arabia and Israel and his harsh words against Tehran should be seen as signs that the United States and its allies are heading towards war with Iran, former CIA intelligence officer Phil Giraldi told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Sunday, at the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Trump said that Iran has been supporting terrorists, militias and extremist groups that spread destruction and chaos across the Middle East.

    "I fear that we will be looking at war with Iran before too long as it is clear that Trump and his advisers are already completely in the Israeli and Saudi pockets on the issue," Giraldi, a former CIA Case Officer and US Army Intelligence Officer said on Monday.

    US President Donald Trump bids farewell before he and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One to depart for Israel from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Trump in Riyadh: President Managed to Create Unified Front With Key Arab Allies
    Giraldi described Trump’s repeated hostile rhetoric against Iran in both Saudi Arabia and Israel a "depressing" indication of the likely future direction of US policy in the Middle East.

    "The most depressing part of the performance was the vilification of Iran as the source of all terror and evil in the region, a tune which was replayed immediately upon arrival in Israel with the pledge that Tehran will never have a nuke," Giraldi said.

    In reality, Iran was a far more open and moderate society than Saudi Arabia, Giraldi pointed out.

    "Iran holds elections, which the Saudis do not do, and it is far outgunned by its enemies in the region. It is no threat to anyone but it is convenient to pretend that it is to support policies that would otherwise be unpalatable," Giraldi said.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel May 22, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
    When You’re a Star, They Let You Do It? Melania’s Not Having Trump’s Attempt to Hold Hands (VIDEO)
    Trump’s lack of experience of the history, military conflicts, politics and societies of the Middle East had made him easy to manipulate, Giraldi cautioned.

    "Trump is too ignorant to realize that what he is saying is nonsense," he said.

    The Saudis ordered around $100 billion of new weapons from US companies during Trump’s visit allowing him to present the meeting as a major success, Giraldi observed.

    "The arms sale was the sugar used by the Saudis to get Trump completely on board to their worldview. The ‘fight against terrorism’ is aimed at making all the Kabuki [stylized acting] palatable for the American and world audience," Giraldi said.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands as they deliver remarks before a dinner at Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem May 22, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ariel Schalit/Pool
    Tryst in Tel Aviv: Trump Tries to Unite Israel, Saudis With Anti-Iran Rhetoric
    However, in Riyadh, Trump abandoned any pretense of following up on his repeated rhetoric during the US presidential election last year to hold the Saudi leaders accountable for their decades of financial and other support for Islamic extremists, Giraldi pointed out.

    "The Saudis have been, of course, the leading funder of Sunni Islamic terrorism, which Trump would not dare to say," he noted.

    Philip Giraldi is executive director of the Council for the National Interest, a group that advocates more even-handed US government policies in the Middle East.

    Donald Trump, Israel, Iran, Saudi Arabia, United States
