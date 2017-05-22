Register
    A Turkish special forces policeman stands guard in front the damaged building of the police headquarters which was attacked by the Turkish warplanes during the failed military coup last Friday, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, July 19, 2016

    Turkey Emergency State Could Have Been Shortened If EU Provided Help - Minister

    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    Middle East
    Turkish Minister of Health Recep Akdag stated that Germany, in particular, was endorsing activities of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, a designated terrorist organization in Turkey, and providing asylum to the supporters of US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, who stands accused by the Turkish authorities of masterminding last year's failed coup.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan waves to the crowd during the Extraordinary Congress of the ruling AK Party (AKP) in Ankara, Turkey May 21, 201
    © REUTERS/ Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace
    Erdogan: Emergency State in Turkey to Stay in Force Until Security in Country Ensured
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The duration of the state of emergency in Turkey, which was introduced after the 2016 coup attempt, would have been shortened if Europe had supported Ankara in its counterterrorism efforts, Turkish Minister of Health Recep Akdag told Sputnik on Monday.

    On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a special congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) that the state of emergency would remain in force until the nation's security and stability were fully ensured.

    "We use the emergency state as one of the tools to fight against the terrorism, we need it. That is why it will be in force as long as there is such a need… If our European colleagues had provided us with support on the issue, the duration [of the emergency state] would have been shorter," Akgad said.

    Anti-government demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul, Turkey, April 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kemal Aslan
    Protests Continue as Turkey Extends State of Emergency, Angering Opposition
    The Turkish official pointed out that Germany, in particular, was endorsing activities of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a designated terrorist organization in Turkey, and providing asylum to the supporters of US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, who stands accused by the Turkish authorities of masterminding last year's failed coup.

    "Such actions of the western states, which call themselves our 'friends' are unacceptable. It is a clear manifestation of the double standard policy," Akgad added.

    A military coup attempt took place in Turkey in July 2016. While it quickly suppressed by government forces, over 240 people were killed and an estimated 2,000 were wounded. Ankara has accused Gulen, who has lived in the US state of Pennsylvania since 1999, and his followers of playing a key role in the coup. Gulen has denied the accusations and condemned the attempted coup.

    Following the attempted takeover, Turkish authorities introduced a emergency state for a period of three months, but has since been prolonged several times by the government. Turkish opposition and several EU leaders have criticized the prolongation of the emergency state, claiming that it threatens the rights and freedoms of the country’s citizens.

