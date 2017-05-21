Trump's Advisers Will 'Drive Him to the Red Line' in Syria

"I think that Trump's advisers are trying to bring him under accusations of committing war crimes. They constantly violate international laws, but all the blame for it falls on the US President. These very people will then blame him," he told Sputnik.
"They are rendering him a very bad service, however chances are low that Trump can escape this situation," he added.
The geopolitical analyst further explained that the US leader has still to form his own team. While he has fired the head of the FBI, but there are still people in the CIA and the Pentagon who, with their false reports, will "drive him to the red line in Syria". Afterwards he will be forced to cooperate, otherwise he is going to be impeached and accused of war crimes.
"The Americans seem to be concerned that the Syrian pro-government forces are clearly pressuring the terrorists. As the results of the Astana negotiations, the terrorists have been separated from the so-called armed "moderate" opposition. Now it turns out that the Americans are shielding the terrorist by calling them the "moderates," he finally concluded.
All comments
Show new comments (0)