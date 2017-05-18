CENTCOM: Strike on Pro-Syrian Government Forces Likely Caused Casualties

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A US-led coalition airstrike against pro-Syrian government forces operating near the city of An Tanf may have resulted in casualties on Thursday, US Central Command spokesman Josh Jacques told Sputnik.

"I believe there are casualties, but I don’t have the full battle damage assessment for the engagement at this point. We are still conducting our assessment," Jacques stated Thursday.

A coalition spokesperson has previously told Sputnik that the strike destroyed a tank and construction equipment.