Register
21:04 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    BREAKING

    US Coalition Strike on Syrian Army Occurred Within Deconfliction Zone

    Middle East
    Get short URL
    71191312

    A US defense official told Sputnik that the US-led coalition struck the Syrian army near the town of At Tanf in the area of an established deconfliction zone with Russia.

    US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles are designed to conduct airstrikes in Syria and Iraq
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout
    US-Led Coalition Strikes Hit Syrian Army in Southern Syria - Reports
    Earlier in the day, BuzzFeed News reported that a US-led coalition spokesperson has confirmed that coalition strikes in southern Syria struck Syrian government armed forces.

    The coalition strikes reportedly occurred near At Tanf town, where US' and British special operations forces have been training Syrian rebel fighters near the border with Iraq and Jordan.

    "The strike did happen. It was against a pro-regime force operating in the vicinity of At Tanf. This regime force was operating within a well-established de-confliction zone," the defense official told Sputnik.

    The US defense official added that the US coalition commander considered the Syrian army as a threat to coalition troops.

    "The commander on the ground perceived this force to be a threat to coalition forces," the defense official said.

    Smoke billows following reported air strikes by Syrian regime forces in the rebel-held area of Qabun, east of the capital Damascus, on March 6, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ Mohammed EYAD
    This is What's Standing in the Way of Russian-Sponsored Safe Zones in Syria
    It is unclear yet whether the strikes have killed any Syrian soldiers or pro-government militia fighters as there has been no official comment from Damascus so far. The Pentagon has released no official statement as well.

    On May 4, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed a memorandum on the establishment of safe zones in war-torn Syria as part of the the Astana talks on Syrian settlement. The four zones include the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces, the north of the central Homs province, eastern Ghouta near Damascus and certain parts in the country's southern Deraa and Quneitra provinces. The memorandum on these de-escalation zones took effect on May 6.

    On Monday, Al-Masdr News reported that Syrian Arab Army soldiers along and militias affiliated with the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units are preparing to recapture the nearby Tanf Border crossing from Daesh.

    In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    Assad Explains Why Syrian Air Defense Did Not Down US Cruise Missiles
    Media reports suggested that Syrian rebels have voiced concerns over the Syrian army getting "too close" to the US Special Forces' base in At Tanf.

    In April, Daesh terrorists attempted to take the US base near At Tanf in which three US-backed Syrian rebels were killed.

    This was not the first time the US-led coalition intentionally or accidentally struck the Syrian army fighting against Daesh. In the early hours of April 7, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers from the city of Homs. Moreover, on September 17, 2016, US-led coalition aircraft carried out four strikes against the Syrian army near the Deir ez-Zor airport, killing 62 soldiers and wounding some 100.

    Related:

    US Relies on Kurds in Anti-Terror Due to Mutual Gain in Syria - Iraqi Kurds Rep
    US-Led Coalition Strikes Hit Syrian Army in Southern Syria - Reports
    All Arms Deliveries to Syria Must Be Directed to Damascus – Moscow on US Plan
    New US Sanctions on Damascus Allies to Hinder Anti-Terror Fight in Syria
    Tags:
    US-led coalition, United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok