Majority of Turks Regard US as Foe After Washington Decision to Arm Syrian Kurds

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of 96.9 percent of the Turks, or 16,774 individuals, perceive the United States as an enemy following Washington's decision to arm the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia, a poll showed Monday.
The Yeni Safak newspaper survey also showed that a total of 94.3 percent of the respondents, approximately 11,000 people, had the same position regarding the NATO, seeing it as a threat, given the circumstances.
Ankara considers the YPG to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is listed as a terror group in Turkey, the United States and the European Union. However, PYD and YPG, as well as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been receiving support from the United States in fighting Daesh in Syria.
