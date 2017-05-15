Register
17:17 GMT +315 May 2017
Live
    Search
    An Iraqi Counter Terrorism Services (CTS) soldier looks though binoculars during a battle between CTS and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq, April 25, 2017.

    Iraq and the Road to Freedom: The Fight for Territory Goes On as Daesh Weakens

    © REUTERS/ Ahmed Jadallah
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 17610

    The conflict in Iraq has reached boiling point over recent months. According to US Joint Special Operations Command reports, elements of the Iraqi elite Counterterrorism Service overwhelmed the Ureibi and Rifaie districts of Mosul on May 13, bringing the battle to reclaim the Iraqi town from Daesh extremists close to the end.

    Hundreds of civilians flee villages outside Mosul the day after Iraqi Kurdish forces launch an operation east of Islamic State-held Mosul
    © AP Photo/ Susannah George
    'Last Dying Breath': Daesh Nearly Eliminated in Battle for Mosul
    As Iraqi forces, backed by the US military, have pushed into those final areas of Mosul still occupied by Daesh, the brutal seven-month urban battle for the city is seen to be nearing its close.

    Currently, the front line is being held by Iraq's Hashd Al Shaabi forces, also known as People's Mobilization Forces, and runs alongside the main road from Baghdad to Mosul — a route which is a lifeline for Iraqi troops who are fighting in north Mosul.

    One commander, fighting with the Iraqi Army said in a recent interview that they have two enemies and their position is under daily threat of attack.

    "We are between two enemies here, with Daesh, (IS) on either side, and they attack our positions every single day," Saad Swar, commander of the 99 Brigade, told Middle-East Eye.

    "They want to control this road because it forms a bridge that they can use to escape from their territory in Iraq to the Syria borders. We are here to prevent Daesh escaping to Syria."

    Soldiers are constantly taking up positions and scanning the landscape to ensure Daesh are kept at bay. 

    Daesh fighters attacking the road from Makhoul Mountains are coming from Hawija — the second largest Iraqi town that the group has full control of.

    But despite them still holding on to Hawija, times are hard for the terror group, which is increasingly getting desperate. The Iraqi Army is preparing for the countries next major offensive, which will involve regaining Hawija.

    "Right now our forces are starting to surround Hawija, and the enemy has become desperate to escape," said Swar.

    They believe that the daily attacks on their positions have two aims; the first is so that an escape route can be reopened, and the second is to regain control of the stretch of road that leads to Mosul.

    Mohunnad Najim Al-Eqabi, media head of Hashd Al-Shaabi, said the road is a crucial supply line for Iraqi forces battling Daesh in the ongoing Mosul offensive. If this logistics route is severed, then the whole operation to the north will break down.

    One former oil engineer turned soldier said that every night Daesh attack them and every morning they attempt to push them back.

    "They are desperate to get this road, but our defense is strong. We have killed hundreds of Daesh here over the last month but still they just keep on coming," said former oil engineer Riad Konia Abu Salem.

    According to sources, due to the ferocious attacks this only goes to show how desperate the Daesh militants have now become. And as time goes on and the group begins to retreat, Iraqis are looking towards the future.

    Sources have said it will take months, if not years, to clear the unexploded ordnance and IEDs. The clean-up mission has already started with over 3,000 IEDs and mines being deactivated and removed. 

    Related:

    UN Refugee Agency Opens 12th Camp for People Fleeing Iraq's Mosul
    Condoleezza Rice: US Invaded Iraq to Oust Saddam Hussein, Not to Bring Democracy
    'Last Dying Breath': Daesh Nearly Eliminated in Battle for Mosul
    Iraqi Army Chief Vows Liberation of West Mosul From Daesh Terrorists by May 27
    Tags:
    jihadists, liberation, military action, ground offensive, conflict, invasion of Iraq, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Iraq War, Iraqi People's Mobilisation Unit, Daesh, Hashd al-Shaabi, Iraqi Army, Iraq, Mosul, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok