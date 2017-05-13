Register
03:07 GMT +313 May 2017
    Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah

    Hezbollah Eyes Offensive Within Israeli Borders

    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    Middle East
    226050

    Future armed engagements between Shia Lebanese Hezbollah forces and the Israeli Defense Force may occur within the Jewish state's borders, a top Hezbollah leader said Thursday.

    "We have dismantled our bases there," Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah told a TV station in Beirut. Instead, securing the border will now be the "responsibility of the state" of Lebanon.

    Nasrallah's comments come within hours of Hezbollah scrapping military posts on the Lebanon-Syria border. "There is no need," Nasrallah said, for Hezbollah bases on the Lebanese eastern border.

    Hezbollah fighter looks toward Syria while standing in the fields of the Lebanese border village of Brital, Lebanon. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Bassem Mroue
    Hezbollah Dismantles Military Positions on Lebanese-Syrian Border as Area Safe

    Those military resources might now go toward fighting the IDF, according to a warning from Nasrallah. "Israel has been threatening for 10 years to open a front against Hezbollah, but it hasn't done anything," he said Thursday.

    "Israel is afraid of any confrontation because it could take place within its territory," the Hezbollah chief anticipated. 

    Hezbollah, established in the 1980s, has been allied with the Syrian government army to fight terror groups like Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and many other nations. 

    Mahmoud Abbas and Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Druzhinin
    Putin: Peaceful Coexistence of Palestine, Israel Guarantee Middle East Stability

    Following combat experience Hezbollah troops accrued in the Syrian civil war, Israel now considers the group to be a full-on army rather than a mere guerilla organization, according to a Haaretz report. Israel does not take Nasrallah's threats lightly, the Israeli newspaper said while adding that a new offensive could jeopardize Galilee in Israel or other parts of northern Israel.

    A victorious raid on Israeli positions would deal a major psychological "coup" to Israel, the Haaretz report added.

