US Equipment in Theater, Not Delivered to Kurdish Fighters Yet - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The military equipment the United States intends to provide Kurdish fighters in Syria for the Raqqa offensive is already in theater, but has not been supplied yet, US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said in a briefing on Friday.

"If you are talking about us directly providing equipment to the Kurdish elements of the SDF [Syrian Democratic Forces], that is still something that has not happened yet," Davis stated. "The equipment is already in theater."

Davis also noted that the equipment will be portioned out for each objective in the Raqqa fight.