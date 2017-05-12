US Weapons Supply to Syrian Kurds Damages Turkish-US Relations - Erdogan

© REUTERS/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace Tensions to Increase in Turkey After Erdogan Referendum Victory - US Intel Chief

ANKARA (Sputnik)The US arms deliveries to the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia damage the strategic partnership between Ankara and Washington, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.

"We want to settle the issues that we have had for a long time. For example, the military aid to YPG from the United States. It damages our strategic relations and during meeting with [US President Donald] Trump I will talk about that. We are clearly against this. To destroy one terrorist organization with the help of another is not an ideal policy," Erdogan said at a press conference in Ankara.

On Tuesday, despite objections from Turkey, Trump approved a plan to arm YPG, the military branch of Syria's Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), in order to fight the Daesh terrorist group (Daesh, banned in Russia and in the United States) in Syria.

The US plan was criticized by Ankara, since it considers the YPG militia to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is listed as a terrorist group in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

The two leaders are expected to meet in Washington on May 16. Before arriving to the United States, Erdogan will attend the "One Belt, One Road" summit in China, which is due to take place on May 14-15.

